Ayodhya, September 5: The construction of Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya will start after September 17, said Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Champat Rai said the constitution of Ram temple will after September 17 when the fortnight-long pitru paksha ends. Pitru paksha is the period during which Hindus express gratitude to their ancestors. ADA Hands over Approved Ram Temple's Layout to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

According to Rai, leading construction company Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is ready to lay the foundation of the temple. The L&T is carrying out construction without charging any fee. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is overseeing the construction. According to the report, all labourers involved in the construction will be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19). The temple will be 360 feet long, 235 feet wide and 161 feet high and will have five domes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a 40-kg silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of Ram temple on August 5. The Supreme Court had in November last year directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya, where Babari Masjid once stood, for the construction of the Ram temple and set up a trust for this.

The five-judge bench said that the Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the 7-decade-old title suit, should be given an alternate five-acre land at some other suitable place for construction of a mosque. Following the Supreme Court's verdict, the Ram temple is built on the site where Babari Masjid once stood. The mosque was demolished by "karsevaks" on December 6 in 1992.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).