Ayodhya, January 30: Preparations are now underway to resume unfinished work at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya. Two tower cranes are being set up again on the western side of the temple while workers will be back to the site on February 15.

Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram temple trust, said: “Work on the first floor of the temple is almost complete. Now, work will resume for the second floor and the peak, for which we have made preparations.” Ram Temple Consecrated: Nearly 19 Lakh Devotees Offer Prayers at Ayodhya Ram Mandir in First Week.

L&T had stopped the ongoing construction work in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex from January 15 due to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and had given one month’s leave to all workers. After the completion of the Pran Pratishtha, workers have been called back to complete the work, said officials. Ayodhya: Ram Temple Extends Darshan Time Till 10 PM for Devotees To Deal With Rush.

Rohit Bhatia, marble expert and main vendor involved in the construction of Ram temple, said that workers will return to work on February 15, as the work of reassembling the machines installed at Ram Janmabhoomi complex has begun. Around 3,500 workers have been employed at the construction site by different vendors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).