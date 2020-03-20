Ram Navami 2020 Celebrations in Ayodhya Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Ayodhya (Photo Credit: ANI)

Ayodhya, March 20: As the novel coronavirus cases are rising steadily in India, Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya, scheduled between March 25 to April 2, 2020, have been cancelled, as a precautionary measure to contain COVID-19. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also cancelled its shobha yatras and rath yatras for the first Ram Navami post-Ramjanmbhoomi verdict. Get the latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak and the non-stop coverage here.

The decision has been necessitated in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak as social gatherings would pose health hazards. The mega Ram Navami mela, which draws lakhs of pilgrims, could have posed health risk as people from across the country visit Ayodhya.

Ram Navami Celebrations Cancelled in Ayodhya:

#BREAKING | Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya cancelled. Uttar Pradesh government gives in, cancels celebration due to Covid-19.#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/WrNRcl2Ddy — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 20, 2020

Uttar Pradesh has reported 19 COVID-19 cases including one foreign national. Schools, shopping malls, cinema halls, swimming pools and gyms have been closed in the state to contain the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday, March 19, cautioned against social gatherings. He said that the nation should adhere to "Janata Curfew" for a day on March 22, Sunday. The PM also stressed on "work from home" programme for employees, calling it crucial to prevent the transmission of the virus.