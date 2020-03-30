Rampur Youth Dials DM Asking For 4 Samosas Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Gets Them, But Is Asked to Clean Drain as Punishment

Rampur DM punishes youth for ordering samosas by cleaning drain. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@DeoRampur)

Rampur, March 30: In an interesting incident in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, the district magistrate office received a call from a person who asked for four samosas to be delivered at his house. Following this, Rampur DM Ananjay Kumar Singh did send the samosas, but made the person clean a drain as punishment. The report comes at a time as people in India are facing difficulties due to complete lockdown amid the coronavirus scare.

According to a report, published in the Navbharat Times, a person in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district dialed at the district magistrate office several times and asked the officials to send him four samosas. Despite being given repeated warnings, the man kept asking for samosas at the control room and asked the officials to deliver it at his residence. India Under Lockdown: Prasar Bharati Asks Netizens to Post Pics of Them Watching Ramayana and Mahabharat on DD, Twitterati Respond With 'Heartbreaking' Visuals.

Following this, the DM ordered the officials to send the youth four samosas, but with a twist. In his order, apart from delivering the samosas, DM Singh said sent an order for the youth to clean the drain as punishment. Later, the DM shared the image of person sweeping the road and cleaning the locality.

Here's the tweet:

It is to be knoown that after the incident, the report spread like widefire in the region and everone was seen praising the DM for his decision. With the lockdown in place, the state administration has launched helpline numbers for needy, but when these acts take place, the administration takes similar steps to discipline rowdy citizens.