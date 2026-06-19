Ratnagiri Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle and High Rain Chances, High of 32°C
The Ratnagiri weather forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2026, indicates a day with a high probability of rain, reaching up to 80%. Expect light drizzle throughout much of the day, with temperatures hovering between 27°C and a high of 32°C. Winds will be moderate, with gusts up to 17 km/h, making umbrellas essential for outdoor activities.
Ratnagiri can expect a day of light drizzle and overcast skies on Saturday, June 20, 2026, with a significant 80% chance of rain impacting the region. Temperatures will range from a low of 27°C to a high of 32°C.
|Tomorrow's Forecast for Ratnagiri, India — Saturday, 20 June 2026
|
High
32°C
|
Low
27°C
|
Conditions
Light drizzle
|
Chance of Rain
80%
|
Max Wind
17 km/h
|Hourly Forecast for Ratnagiri — Saturday, 20 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|00:00
|28°C
|Overcast
|1%
|3 km/h
|03:00
|28°C
|Overcast
|5%
|1 km/h
|06:00
|27°C
|Partly cloudy
|5%
|7 km/h
|09:00
|30°C
|Light drizzle
|23%
|8 km/h
|12:00
|31°C
|Light drizzle
|71%
|13 km/h
|15:00
|31°C
|Light drizzle
|78%
|15 km/h
|18:00
|30°C
|Mainly clear
|44%
|13 km/h
|21:00
|29°C
|Light drizzle
|6%
|9 km/h
Ratnagiri, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
The wet conditions are forecast to become more prominent around midday, with the chance of rain climbing to 71% at noon and peaking at 78% by 3 PM. Light drizzle is anticipated throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours, accompanied by moderate winds of up to 17 km/h. While the evening is expected to clear slightly, pockets of drizzle may persist. Early morning and late night hours will see overcast skies with minimal chances of precipitation.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).