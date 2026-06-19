Ratnagiri Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle and High Rain Chances, High of 32°C

Ratnagiri can expect a day of light drizzle and overcast skies on Saturday, June 20, 2026, with a significant 80% chance of rain impacting the region. Temperatures will range from a low of 27°C to a high of 32°C.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Ratnagiri, India — Saturday, 20 June 2026 High 32°C Low 27°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 80% Max Wind 17 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Ratnagiri — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Overcast 1% 3 km/h 03:00 28°C Overcast 5% 1 km/h 06:00 27°C Partly cloudy 5% 7 km/h 09:00 30°C Light drizzle 23% 8 km/h 12:00 31°C Light drizzle 71% 13 km/h 15:00 31°C Light drizzle 78% 15 km/h 18:00 30°C Mainly clear 44% 13 km/h 21:00 29°C Light drizzle 6% 9 km/h

Ratnagiri, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The wet conditions are forecast to become more prominent around midday, with the chance of rain climbing to 71% at noon and peaking at 78% by 3 PM. Light drizzle is anticipated throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours, accompanied by moderate winds of up to 17 km/h. While the evening is expected to clear slightly, pockets of drizzle may persist. Early morning and late night hours will see overcast skies with minimal chances of precipitation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).