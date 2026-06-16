Ratnagiri Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected with a High of 34°C (Feels Like)

Ratnagiri residents can expect a humid and unsettled weather picture today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026, as thunderstorms are forecast to sweep across the region. The temperature will hover around a warm 28°C, but with humidity levels peaking at a considerable 87%, the 'feels like' temperature could climb to a muggy 34°C. Light winds of around 5 km/h are expected to persist throughout the day, offering little respite from the damp conditions.

Current Weather in Ratnagiri, India — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 87% Wind Speed 5 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Ratnagiri — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 07:00 28°C Light drizzle 12% 5 km/h 09:00 31°C Light drizzle 29% 13 km/h 11:00 31°C Clear sky 53% 15 km/h 13:00 32°C Mainly clear 54% 18 km/h 15:00 31°C Clear sky 57% 18 km/h 17:00 30°C Light drizzle 61% 17 km/h 19:00 29°C Partly cloudy 23% 14 km/h 21:00 27°C Light drizzle 0% 13 km/h

Ratnagiri, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day is set to begin with scattered showers and a moderate chance of rain, particularly in the early morning hours. By 7:00 AM, the temperature will be 28°C with light drizzle and a 12% chance of rain. As the morning progresses, the mercury will rise, and the probability of rain will increase. By 9:00 AM, expect 31°C with a 29% rain chance, and by 11:00 AM, the forecast indicates a 53% chance of rain amidst partly cloudy skies, with temperatures remaining around 31°C.

The afternoon hours are predicted to see the highest likelihood of precipitation, with rain chances climbing to 54% around 1:00 PM and reaching 57% by 3:00 PM. While the skies might appear mainly clear or clear during these peak rain chance periods, localised thunderstorms are a distinct possibility, contributing to the overall unsettled weather pattern. Temperatures will remain in the low 30s, with the feels-like temperature likely feeling more intense due to the high humidity.

As the evening approaches, the chance of rain will gradually decrease. By 5:00 PM, light drizzle is forecast with a 61% rain chance. This will taper off, with evening hours seeing a reduction in rain probability. By 7:00 PM, expect partly cloudy conditions and a 23% chance of rain. By 9:00 PM, the forecast suggests light drizzle with a near-zero chance of significant rainfall, and temperatures dropping to a cooler 27°C.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and carry umbrellas or raincoats when venturing outdoors, especially during the afternoon. The high humidity combined with warm temperatures could be taxing, so light, breathable clothing is recommended. Commuters should be prepared for potential delays due to rain and the possibility of localized waterlogging in low-lying areas. Local reports indicate a general alert for thunderstorms across Maharashtra, underscoring the need for caution and preparedness in Ratnagiri today.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).