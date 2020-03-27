Bank Loan EMIs: RBI Recommends 3-Month Moratorium And Interest Deferment on All Loans Amid COVID-19 Crisis

File image of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 27: In a big announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that all banks, lending institutions may allow a three-month moratorium on all loans. Das said that the RBI has permitted banks to not just allow a three-month moratorium on all loans but also provide a three-month interest deferment on all loans. This came as part of the RBI's four-point plan to fight the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic crisis. RBI Reduces Repo Rate by 75 Basis Points to 4.4%; Reverse Repo Rate Reduced by 90 Basis Points to 4% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The final decision is now on the banks to decide whether they want to allow the three-month breather to loan holders. A three-month moratorium means that the loan holders can postpone their EMIs on loans for the next three months.

Meanwhile, the RBI also announced a reduction in repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent, reverse repo rate by 90 points to 4 percent. Das also announced a Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity induction into the system. The cash reserve ratio was also reduced by 100 basis points.

The announcements from the RBI came a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a financial package for the poor, who have been adversely affected due to the total lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. Till Friday, March 27 morning, there were 724 confirmed cases in India with 17 deaths.