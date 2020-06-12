Reece Larkin has one simple word of advice for those considering starting their own business, “Go for it!”

Reece Larkin views himself as one of the new generation of entrepreneurs for whom opportunity is everywhere. Despite dropping out of university to pursue his dream of dominating the digital marketing world; he is proof that self-belief, hard work and never giving up pays. He has silenced those that may have doubted him and has successfully built a business empire across the social media and marketing spectrum.

There isn’t a set strategy for success, but Larkin has always had a strong sense of self-belief.

“I choose to believe in my ability to foresee my talents and believe I can turn these into an economic success. Don’t be afraid of hard work and don’t let it faze you, after all, Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it was built! No matter what your mission or ambition is, just keep working on it every day, take the good and bad and keep striving to be the best you can be.”

Believing his hype and hustling the hustle, his entrepreneurial spirit was ignited when he discovered the online freelance platform, Fiverr. Thanks to his expertise in digital marketing and SEO services, it took him two short years to establish himself as one of the platforms top sellers, clocking up a staggering 14,000 clients across 78% of the globe, and impressively turning over $1M in two years. Not bad for a 21 year old!

“Fiverr was a great platform for me as it gave me the freedom to work independently and when I wanted to. I can’t deny that I enjoyed a respectable success rate, but I started wanting more. I realised that instead of getting clients to pay $200 per order, I could get brands to pay me $10,000 to $20,000 per order, so I tried and tested it, it worked so I continued down that route," he explains.

"I chose to concentrate on social media marketing and realised that I could capitalize and achieve more so began to push creative video ideas to make them go viral. It is surprising how much money brands will pay to make the launch of their product go viral. Wanting to build a team and extend my services I decided to set an agency to offer the full suite of marketing concepts – I knew it would be a challenge but I’m not one to shy away from a challenge!"

He founded Blackcorn, a global digital marketing agency, specialising in social media and PR. Setting up a company isn’t easy as hard decisions have to be made but his belief in what he is able to offer, has never deterred him from his path to success.

At such a young age, he notes the importance of realising that expertise comes with experience. He has never been afraid to ask for advice and help realising that with the accolade of having your own business, comes the responsibilities that difficult decisions must be made.

“Often the hard decisions that are made alone accompany a fall so never be afraid to ask for advice – it could be the difference between your business making or not making it! Also try to surround yourself with like-minded people. With Blackcorn, I have purposely built a team of experts who know how to best leverage years of experience to create thought-provoking, go-to marketing strategies that are successful. Similar to our ever-changing landscape, as a company we are constantly evolving; keeping up with the trends is a must – staying one step ahead is even better!”

Whilst you can’t help but be impressed with his achievements to date, success hasn’t come easily and he has had to navigate his way through failings, but the self-confessed workaholic has always remained dedicated and committed to realising his dreams and potential.

“Of course, I have failed along the way and have been faced many times with the feeling of failure. You have to be prepared to sacrifice if you want to achieve. There are long days and nights, and you will risk comfort and security in the hope of working towards a more comfortable future. Sacrifice is often an overlooked aspect of being an entrepreneur, I do work a lot, seven days a week is my norm but I do try to balance work and play, however, it is hard when you love your work!”

Whilst the sacrifices are starting to pay off, and the balance is shaping up, Larkin is now able to combine his two passions in life; work and travel. Nowadays, you will find Larkin roaming the globe using his traveling experiences to ignite his entrepreneur mind-set to etch out creative and innovative ideas to keep him one step ahead in the entrepreneurial game.