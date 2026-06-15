Reliance Industries Stock Update: Share Price of RELIANCE Rises 1.86% in Early Trade

Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE) is witnessing robust buying interest in Monday's early trading session, with its share price trading at INR 1,317.00. This marks a significant gain of 1.86 per cent from its previous close of INR 1,293.00. The stock opened higher at INR 1,315.30 and has since traded within an intraday range of INR 1,305.00 to INR 1,325.00, demonstrating upward momentum. With a volume of 5,492,135 shares exchanged so far, trading activity appears active as investors react to a confluence of company-specific developments and broader sector tailwinds.

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (9:29AM, 15 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,317.00 Open ₹1,315.30 High ₹1,325.00 Low ₹1,305.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 5,492,135 % Chg +1.86%

52-Week Context of Reliance Industries

While specific 52-week high and low data was not provided in the current live market snapshot, recent market data indicates Reliance Industries had touched a 52-week high of INR 1,611.80 on January 5, 2026, and a 52-week low of INR 1,253.20 on June 11, 2026. Today's strong rebound places the stock firmly above its recent 52-week low, suggesting a recovery in investor sentiment after nearing this critical support level just days ago. The current trading price of INR 1,317.00 positions it well below its annual peak but shows a healthy recovery from recent troughs, indicating that today's move is a significant step away from annual lows.

Several key developments are contributing to the positive sentiment surrounding Reliance Industries. In a strategic move making headlines, Reliance has reportedly invested USD 100 million in a refinery startup in Texas, which has been linked to Donald Trump Jr. This investment, reported within the last 24 hours, underscores Reliance's proactive approach to expanding its global footprint and strengthening its oil business amid evolving geopolitical dynamics. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 15, 2026: LIC, GAIL, and Tata Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Adding to its digital diversification, Reliance's technology arm, Jio Platforms, has made a notable ascent into the global top 20 of the World Intellectual Property Organisation's (WIPO) Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) rankings for 2025. This achievement, highlighted in reports from June 14, 2026, reflects Jio's extensive innovation in next-generation digital technologies, including 5G, 6G, and artificial intelligence. Furthermore, Reliance's collaboration with Meta on an AI-enabled data center in India, reported just two days ago, reinforces its commitment to advancing India's digital infrastructure.

On the broader sector front, the Indian government's renewed push for hydrocarbon exploration in the Northeast, marked by a tripartite pact to unlock untapped oil and gas reserves, creates a favourable environment for Reliance's energy segment. Concurrently, the government is accelerating clearances for nuclear and green power projects, and India is hosting the Global Wind Day 2026 conference today to promote wind energy, all of which align with Reliance's significant investments in the new energy space. In the telecom sector, analysts anticipate a potential 15 per cent hike in mobile tariffs by June 2026, which could substantially boost sector revenue and benefit Reliance Jio. These multiple positive developments across its diversified business segments appear to be fueling today's surge in Reliance Industries.

Investors will be closely watching for sustained buying interest and any further corporate announcements that could build on this momentum. The stock's ability to hold above the INR 1,300 mark will be a key indicator for the remainder of the session, as the broader market continues to digest domestic inflation data and global energy cues.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).