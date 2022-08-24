Prayagraj, August 24: The Allahabad High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Richa Dubey, the wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, in a case registered against her under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC for allegedly using her servant's SIM card without his will.

The bench of Justice Sur'esh Kumar Gupta granted her the anticipatory bail till the conclusion of trial on furnishing a personal bond and two sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of the concerned court. Gangster Vikas Dubey's Wife Alleges Harassment by Officials in Yogi Adityanath Govt.

The counsel for the applicant, Prabha Shanker Mishra submitted that the applicant is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the present case and that she had never committed any offence as alleged in the impugned FIR.

It was further submitted that earlier she was granted anticipatory bail till the filing of the charge sheet and during the investigation, she had fully cooperated in investigation, but the Investigating Officer, ignoring this fact and without collecting cogent and credible evidence, submitted the charge sheet against her.

It may be recalled that last year in October, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed her plea seeking quashing of the entire criminal proceedings in this case.

The bench of Justice Shamim Ahmed had dismissed her plea noting that the ingredients for the offence under Section 419, 420 IPC are completely made out against her and stressed that her acts and omissions had tainted the reputation of the servant, forming part of his right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Thereafter, she moved to the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court's order. The Supreme Court had granted her seven days' time to surrender before the trial court for the purpose of applying for regular bail.

In order to comply with Supreme Court's order, she had moved an application before the Court where her trial was pending stating that the trial was not being held in the appropriate court.

Vikas Dubey, was the main accused in the Bikru carnage of July 3, 2020 in which eight police personnel who had gone to raid his house, were shot dead by him and his men. Within a week of the incident, in back-to-back encounters, Vikas Dubey and five members of his gang were shot dead by the police.

