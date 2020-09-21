New Delhi, September 21: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway on Monday advised States and Union Territories to stamp "International Convention of Road Traffic of 19th September 1949" on the first page of International Driving Permit (IDP) issued by them. The advisory was issued by the Centre as the ministry received various complaints through public grievances that many countries are not accepting the International Driving Permit issued to Indian citizens.

According to the ministry, the officials of the countries ask for the validation of IDP in accordance of International Convention of Road Traffic of 19th September 1949. The Central government said, "In an advisory issued to Transport Secretaries/Commissioners of States/UTs, the ministry has also provided a copy of the stamp as being placed by some of the RTOs and accepted internationally for reference."

What is IDP:

International Driving Permit is the official legal document issued by the road transport authority. It allows a person to drive a car or two-wheeler outside of India. People over 18 years of age can apply for the IDP.

Requirements and How to Apply For IDP:

A person needs to have an Indian driving licence. One needs to fill Form for the issue of IDP or Form 4 available online or at a Road Transport Office. A person needs to have of passport and visa, copy of driver's licence, copy of air-tickets, copy of address proof', documents supporting the date of birth and proof of Indian citizenship.

