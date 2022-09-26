New Delhi, September 26: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and the people of Israel on Jewish New Year.

"Excellency @Isaac_Herzog , on behalf of the government and people of India, I extend warm wishes for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, to you, the friendly people of Israel and the Jewish community around the world," the president tweeted. Rosh Hashanah 2022: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Israel PM Yair Lapid on Jewish New Year.

Excellency @Isaac_Herzog, on behalf of the government and people of India, I extend warm wishes for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, to you, the friendly people of Israel and the Jewish community around the world. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 26, 2022

She also extended her greetings in Hebrew language through a tweet.