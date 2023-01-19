New Delhi, January 19: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, on 20th January, 2023 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development. PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Development Projects Related to Irrigation and Drinking Water in Karnataka’s Kodekal (Watch Video).

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts under Government of India like Junior Engineers, loco pilots, Technicians, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, stenographer, Junior Accountant, Grameen Dak Sevak, Income Tax Inspector, Teacher, Nurse, Doctor, Social security Officer, PA, MTS, among others. PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Rural Drinking Water Projects in Uttar Pradesh.

The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the Karmayogi Prarambh module, will also be shared during this Rozgar the programme. Karmayogi Prarambh module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

