Rs 100 Crore Emergency Relief Fund for Cyclone Nisarga Devastation in Raigad: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, June 5: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who visited Raigad district to assess the impact of Cyclone Nisarga in the region, announced an emergency relief fund of Rs 100 crore. The amount would be utilised by the district administration, under the watch of state government, for repair and rehabilitation purposes. Three Deaths Due to Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra.

Scores of houses and shops were destroyed in the cyclonic storm that made landfall in Alibaug - located in Raigad district - on Wednesday. Dozens of treets and electricity poles were uprooted. Power supplies in several parts of Konkan region were yet to be restored as the electricity grid has been destroyed.

"In Raigad district, an immediate inquiry has been ordered into the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga and Rs 100 crore will be provided as emergency relief," Uddhav Thackeray told reporters in Alibaug, after meeting officials of the Raigad district administration.

Thackeray was accompanied by his son and State Cabinet Aaditya Thackeray on the visit to assess damages caused by the cyclone. They, along with Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar, visited few of the affected villages before holding a meeting with district officials to ascertain the cumulative impact of the cyclone.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) was ordered by Thackeray to work on war-footing to restore the power supply in all parts of the coastal belt.

The cyclone, predicted to be the most severe in last 129 years ahead of its onset, spared its fury in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane districts after making landfall in Alibaug. While Raigad district was directly hit, the cyclone changed its trajectory following landfall and moved towards northeastern Maharashtra. It also subsequently weakened into a depression.