Moscow, August 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday offered his condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the plane crash at Kerala's Kozhikode Airport. In the incident, 18 people, including two pilots, were killed after the Air India Express aircraft crash-landed at Calicut International Airport.

"Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of a passenger plane crash in the city of Kozhikode," Putin noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the tragic plane crash at Kozhikode: India in Russia 18 passengers of an Air India Express flight died after it crash-landed in Kozhikode, Kerala yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nr1sCwIBgf — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

"I ask you to convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a speedy recovery to all those who gave suffered from this disaster," the Russian President added.

An Air India Express plane crash-landed while landing at Kozhikode airport on Friday. The landing took place amid heavy rainfall and the aircraft approached the airport twice due to unfavourable conditions. It had 190 people on board. The plane was en-route from Dubai.

