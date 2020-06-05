Sabarimala, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Temples to Reopen for Devotees from June 8, Kerala CM, TTD Secretary Assure to Follow MHA's Social Distancing Norms

Sabarimala and TTD Temple. (Photo Credit: PTI/ANI)

Bengaluru/Thiruvananthapuram, June 5: With the Union Home Ministry gave permission to open temples under UNLOCK 1 initiative, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temples in Bengaluru and Sabarimala temple in Kerala from June 8 onwards for devotees. Both the TTD Secretary and Kerala CM have assured to make proper arrangements for devotee for a hassle-free darshan.

Informing about the arrangements made by the state government, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Sabarimala temple visit will be limited to 50 people at a time and the crowd will be regulated using virtual queue management system." Venkateshwara Temple Reopens for Outstation Devotees From June 11, Per Day Cap of 7,000 Visitors Announced.

While Secretary of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temples in Bengaluru -- KT Ramaraju -- said, "Devotees will be provided with sanitizers and their temperatures will be recorded at the entrance." He also added that temples will reopen from June 8 as per the Home Ministry's guidelines.

Adding more, he said, "The sanitisation of temples has been completed. We have marked circles on the ground in temples' premises at a distance of two feet each for devotees to ensure social distancing. Between 60 and 100 devotees will be allowed to enter the temple in an hour."

Earlier, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in the Unlock 1 orders issued on May 30, said temples and restaurants can re-open operations from June 8. A Standard Operating Protocol (SOP), released by the Health Ministry on June 4, stated that the devotees would have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. It also warned senior citizens above 65 and children below age 10 against visiting the place of worship, along with those with co-morbidities.