Mumbai, August 27: The Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, has released its Safe Cities Index 2021, which features two Indian cities - New Delhi and Mumbai - among 58 other safest cities. New Delhi ranked 48 on the list of safe cities across the world, while Mumbai secured 50th position. Copenhagen in Denmark topped the list of safe cities. Smart Cities Award 2020: Indore, Surat Awarded for Best Performance; UP Wins 'State Award'.

For the Safe Cities Index 2021, 60 cities were ranked across 76 indicators, covering digital, health, infrastructure, personal and environmental security. Copenhagen comes first, with 82.4 points out of 100, and Toronto follows close behind with 82.2. Singapore ranks third with a score of 80.7. Overall, New Delhi ranks 48 with a score of 56.1 out of 100. Mumbai, with a score of 54.4, ranks 50.

In terms of digital security, Sydney topped the list, while Tokyo ranks first on health security. Hong Kong and Copenhagen topped in terms of infrastructure security and personal security respectively. New Zealand capital Wellington got the first position on environmental security.

Safe Cities Index 2021:

Copenhagen

Toronto

Singapore

Sydney

Tokyo

Amsterdam

Wellington

Hong Kong

Melbourne

Stockholm

Barcelona

New York

Frankfurt

Washington DC

London

San Francisco

Osaka

Los Angeles

Zurich

Chicago

Madrid

Dallas

Paris

Taipei

Seoul

Brussels

Milan

Lisbon

Rome

Shanghai

Abu Dhabi

Kuala Lumpur

Santiago

Buenos Aires

Dubai

Beijing

Istanbul

Moscow

Rio de Janerio

Bogota

Mexico City

Bangkok

Quito

Ho Chi Minch City

Jakarta

Johannesburg

New Delhi

Riyadh

Mumbai

Manila

Baku

Kuwait

Dhaka

Casablanca

Lagos

Cairo

Caracas

Karachi

Yangon

"Income and transparency remain strongly correlated with higher index scores…but the results suggests that different global regions may have distinct strengths," the report states. "The experience of covid-19 shows the need for a more holistic approach to health security and its closer integration into urban resilience planning. Digital security at the city level is too often insufficient for current needs and insecurity will multiply as urban areas increasingly pursue smart city ambitions," it adds.

