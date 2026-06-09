Saharanpur Shocker: Man Shot Dead Outside Police Recruitment Exam Centre in UP; Wife Accuses Brother Over Love Marriage Dispute (Watch Videos)

A 24-year-old man was shot dead on Tuesday morning outside an examination center in the Rampur Maniharan area, following a suspected case of honor killing linked to a recent love marriage. The victim, identified as Shiv Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur Kheri village in the Shamli district, was waiting outside Gochar Inter College while his wife, Akanksha, was inside appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination. Local police have initiated a manhunt for the primary suspect, who is the victim’s brother-in-law, as reported by Dainik Jagran.

According to eyewitnesses and police officials, the incident occurred just as the examination concluded and candidates began leaving the venue. The suspect, identified as Akanksha's brother, Manjit, approached the couple outside the college gates and reportedly demanded that his sister leave her husband and return home with him. Saharanpur Shocker: Upset Over Wife's Extra Marital Affair, Man Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Launched.

Man Shot Dead Outside Police Recruitment Exam Centre in Saharanpur

🚨प्रेम विवाह की कीमत जान दे कर चुकानी पड़ी। पुलीस भर्ती की परीक्षा देने आई पत्नी के ही सामने उसके पती को गोली मार हत्या कर दी गई। सहारनपुर के रामपुर मनिहारान क्षेत्र मे दिल दहला देने वाली वारदात महिला ने लगाया अपने सगे भाई पर आरोप 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/38PSEAkLdC — Pradeep Maikhuri (@PradeepMaikhur3) June 9, 2026

When Akanksha refused to comply, a heated argument broke out between Manjit and Kumar. The confrontation quickly escalated, culminating in Manjit allegedly drawing a country-made pistol, pressing it against Kumar's head, and firing a single shot at close range. Kumar collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely, while the attacker fled the scene in the ensuing chaos.

The sudden gunfire triggered widespread panic among hundreds of candidates and parents gathered outside the examination center. Local residents and security personnel deployed for the exam immediately notified the local police and rushed to assist the victim. Saharanpur Shocker: Rape Accused Kills Debtor, Burns Body to Fake Own Death; Arrested with 3 Others.

A police team transported Kumar to a nearby hospital, where medical staff officially declared him dead on arrival. The body has since been sent to a government facility for a post-mortem examination. Following the shooting, police administration reinforced security protocols around the college to restore order and ease tensions among the remaining examinees.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder stems from ongoing animosity over the couple's relationship. According to Akanksha’s formal statement to investigators, she and Kumar had eloped and entered a love marriage approximately four months ago against her family's wishes.

Since the marriage, Akanksha’s relatives had actively opposed the union, creating a hostile environment and a history of domestic tension between the two families. Kumar's brother, Shivam Kumar, confirmed the ongoing family dispute to authorities, stating that the relationship had drawn persistent threats from the bride's side.

The Rampur Maniharan police have officially registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaints filed by the victim's wife and brother.

"The accused man fled the spot immediately after the shooting," stated a senior police official monitoring the case. "Multiple investigative teams have been formed and coordinated raids are being carried out across the region to locate and apprehend Manjit."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).