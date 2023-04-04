Mumbai, April 4: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has landed himself in a major controversy after the self-styled godman said that Sai Baba was not a god. The Bageshwar Dham chief made the comment against the 20th-century saint during a religious event in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The self-styled godman allegedly said that Sai Baba can be called a 'fakir', however, he cannot be called god.

After the incident came to light, a complaint was filed with the Maharashtra Police against Dhirendra Krishna Shastri for his controversial remarks on Sai Baba, reports Zee News. To prove his point, Bageshwar Sarkar also cited Shankaracharya and said, "Shankaracharya ji has never referred to Sai Baba as a deity. Obeying Shankaracharya ji is the duty of every Sanatani because he is the prime minister of our 'dharm'." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Met Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Aka Dhirendra Shastri? Know Truth Behind Viral Video Making False Claim.

'Sai Baba Can Be Saint or a Fakir but He Cannot Be a God'

He further added, "Any saint of our dharma, be it Goswami Tulsidas ji or Surdas ji, is a saint, a great man, a 'yug purush', a ‘kalpa purush’ but not a God." The Bageshwar Dham chief also said that one cannot hurt anyone's faith as people have faith. "Sai Baba can be a saint or a fakir but he cannot be a God," godman Shastri said.

Taking offense to Bageshwar Sarkar's statement, Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction and Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal wrote to Mumbai police. In his letter, Kanal demanded an FIR against Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham for hurting religious sentiments over his statement on Shirdi Sai Baba. Who Is Bageshwar Dham Sarkar? Know All About Self-Styled Godman Dhirendra Shastri Who Claims to Have Acquired 'Power of Mantras of Sanatan Dharma'.

Shiv Sena and BJP Condemn Bageshwar Sarkar's Remarks

Besides Rahul Kanal, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress also slammed Shastri for his remarks on Sai Baba. Maharashtra Minister and senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil demanded legal action to be taken against the self-styled godman. Speaking to media persons, Patil said, "A criminal complaint should be filed and strict action should be taken against him for his irresponsible statement."

