Prayagraj, October 19: The ashes of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav were immersed in the Sangam - the confluence point of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati-- here on Wednesday.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, along with other family members, reached Prayagraj by a special plane. On Monday, the Yadav family had immersed the ashes of the late leader in Haridwar. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences on SP Founder’s Demise, Remembers Him As 'A Remarkable Personality’.

SP patriarch and former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav had breathed his last on October 10 at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: Samajwadi Party Founder Passes Away at 82.

He was cremated with full state honours in his native village Saifai in Etawah on October 11 in the presence of thousands of mourners and leaders of many political parties. A 'havan' will be performed in Saifai by the family on October 21.

