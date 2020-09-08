Sameer Kumar Jangid, who is popularly known as The Famous Punjabi Singer Sameer Jangid, is known for his hard work and his Songs.

What makes Sameer jangid better than others: The way he smoothly works hard and have good relations with the famous Singers, who seeks out to him for help when he had come to social media.

Now a days we can see that many Young talented guys want to show their talent in singing and modeling. Sameer jangid is the one who has worked hard and now soon he is going to launch a hit haryanvi song.

He started his career in class 10th in year of 2015, His followers and friends began to recognize his talent and appreciate him for his singing and modeling skills.

He already covers 2-3 songs unofficially by releasing it on YouTube. He decided to rise up in life on his own. While this, He launched his first official song "Yaari" on 5th Jan 2019, by sonotek cassettes. This song became very popular and was supported by a famous Haryanvi singers like Gulzaar Channiwala,Sumit goswami and many others.Then his family and friends started supporting and made him proud for his work.

Sameer jangid favorite and inspiring quote from Bill Gates: "if you are born poor, it is not your mistake, but if you die poor, it's your mistake".

He is working hard for his furture and will definitely earn quite a fortune for himself in the coming future.

His net worth is not available at present.

Sameer Jangid Social Media-

Instagram: Sameerjangidofficial

Facebook: Sameerjangidofficial

Twitter : @sameerjangid_