Kolkata, April 11: In compliance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the complaints of illegal land-grabbing and extortion at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has created a dedicated e-mail ID where the victims can register their grievances.

Any complaint of illegal land-grabbing, extortion, or sexual harassment of women at Sandeshkhali can be mailed to sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in -- the dedicated e-mail ID notified by the CBI, sources said. Sandeshkhali Violence: Supreme Court Refuses to Interfere With Calcutta High Court Order Directing CBI Probe.

The CBI's move follows a direction of the Calcutta High Court, which directed the central agency to take over the probe into the matter on Wednesday. The bench also directed the CBI to keep the names of the complainants secret. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Government’s Plea Against Calcutta High Court Order Transferring Sandeshkhali ED Team Attack Case to CBI.

The court also told the North 24 Parganas district administration, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, to identify the sensitive pockets in Sandeshkhali and install CCTV cameras there, besides ensuring proper illumination of the streets.

