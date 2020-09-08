Bangalore, September 8: A shocking video is going viral on social media of Sangeeta Gopal where she is seen threatening and using abusive language to bank employees who came to collect the loan payment. A complaint against her has been filed by a Priyaa Aryaa. She refers to Gopal as a 'socialite politically well-connected honey trapper and a close friend of arrested drug dealer Rahul Thonse'.

The woman can be repeatedly seen hurling abuses at the men and threatening to slap false rape charges against them. One of the men can also be seen touching her feet and asking her to mellow down, but she can be seen attacking the men with cuss words.

Here's the viral video of Sangeeta Gopal:

Bank employees go to collect loan payment. This woman threatens them with a #falserape & assault cases. Sheer misuse of beneficial laws made to protect women. Look at her audacity. She calls him MC, l*ude & more but threatens him of case instead. @DgpKarnataka Plz arrest her. pic.twitter.com/ycen7EypFv — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) September 6, 2020

Journalist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj took to Twitter and mentioned that she came to know that the woman does this regularly to threaten and intimidate anyone who asks for pending payments from her husband. She requested the authorities to look into the issue.

