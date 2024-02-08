Mumbai, February 8: The Mumbai Police, on Wednesday, February 7, arrested two men for allegedly assaulting and molesting a former corporator of Malad East. The incident took place on Tuesday, February 6, when Sangeeta Gyanmurti Sharma, a former corporator, was doing rounds under the Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) door-to-door campaign "Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan".

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident took place at 7 pm on Tuesday, when Sangeeta Gyanmurti Sharma and other BJP workers reached the accused's residence in Kurar village. The accused, identified as Rajesh and Dharmendra Vishwakarma, allegedly abused and assaulted Sharma during the campaign. Mumbai Shocker: Ragpicker Kills 70-Year-Old Woman With Stone in Kandivali To Loot Rs 3,000 She Saved, Arrested.

In her complaint, Sharma said that the accused shouted at her and even manhandled her. She also claimed that the two men threatened to beat her up and break her limbs if she returned to the area. Acting on her complaint, the police arrested Rajesh and Dharmendra. Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe in connection with the incident.

However, locals said that Sharma and her husband have made false allegations to take revenge for the assault on Sharma's husband. Her husband was assaulted a few days ago by the locals during an SRA meeting on January 26. Locals said that Vishwakarma's wife asked Sharma and her men to leave while assuming they were accomplices of a builder. Mumbai Shocker: Man Hits Minor Daughter With Pair of Metal Pliers on Her Head, Booked After Victim Dials Childline Helpline for Help.

Hearing this, Sharma's men abused her. This angered Rajesh and Dharmendra, who asked Sharma to leave with her men. "Sharma had 25 men along with her. How could we have molested or manhandled her," Rajesh said.

