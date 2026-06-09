Santosh Verma Dies: CISF Soldier Passes Away During Training, Brother Who Helped Build His Future Pays Emotional Tribute; Video Surfaces

The death of 26-year-old CISF recruit Santosh Kumar Verma during training in Chhattisgarh has left his family and residents of Rajasthan's Sikar district in mourning. Verma, a resident of Bhavanipura village near Ringas, reportedly suffered a medical emergency while participating in a training run and later died during treatment at a hospital in Raipur.

The young recruit had joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in January 2026, fulfilling a long-held ambition to serve the nation. His sudden death, just months after beginning his service journey, has deeply affected his family, friends and the wider community. Indian Army Officer Dies After Falling Into Gorge During Anti-Terror Operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

Emotional Farewell by Brother Who Helped Build His Future

Only four months after joining the Indian Army, Santosh Verma laid down his life in the line of duty. His sacrifice and the pain of his grieving family, especially his elder brother who worked hard to educate him, have touched the nation. India will never forget its brave son. pic.twitter.com/1dZhK59PSn — Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 (@biharigurl) June 9, 2026

CISF Soldier Santosh Verma Dies During Training

According to report published by NDTV Rajasthan, Verma's health suddenly deteriorated while he was running during training in Chhattisgarh. He was immediately taken for medical treatment and admitted to a hospital in Raipur. Despite efforts to save him, he died during treatment. Authorities have not publicly disclosed further details regarding the exact medical cause of death.

Santosh Kumar Verma was the third of five siblings. His father worked as a labourer to support the family and help educate his children. Family members said Santosh had worked hard to secure a position in the CISF and had recently begun the next chapter of his life after joining the force earlier this year. Pramod Jadhav Dies: Indian Army Soldier on Paternity Leave Dies in Road Accident Hours Before Daughter’s Birth in Maharashtra’s Satara, Laid to Rest With Full Honours.

His death has brought immense grief to the household, particularly as he had only recently started his training.

When Verma's body arrived in Ringas on Sunday, a large number of residents gathered to pay their respects. Family members and villagers staged a protest demanding martyr status for the deceased recruit. The protest was later withdrawn after discussions with local officials, including MLA Subhash Meel and the subdivision officer. Following assurances from the administration, funeral arrangements proceeded.

A large tricolour procession was taken out from Ringas to Bhavanipura village as residents bid farewell to the young recruit. Hundreds of people joined the procession, many carrying the national flag and paying tribute to Verma. The emotional scenes reflected the impact his death had on the local community, where he was widely regarded as a source of pride.

Santosh Kumar Verma was cremated in his native village with full honours. A CISF contingent provided a guard of honour during the funeral ceremony. His brother, Subhash Verma, performed the last rites and lit the funeral pyre.

Local MLA Subhash Meel, administrative officials and community members offered floral tributes and paid their respects. A large crowd attended the funeral, gathering to support the grieving family and honour the young recruit's memory.

During the funeral, MLA Subhash Meel announced plans to construct a memorial in the village to commemorate Verma's life and service. For residents of Bhavanipura, the loss of a young man who had recently achieved his dream of joining the CISF has become a moment of collective grief. As the village mourns, many remember Santosh Kumar Verma as a determined young recruit whose journey of public service ended far too soon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV Rajasthan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).