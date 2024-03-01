Lucknow, March 1: A couple in Agra has filed for divorce and lodged harassment complaints against each other over a dispute regarding the choice of saree. The couple, who tied the knot eight months ago, had frequent clashes over the husband’s preference for the type of saree his wife should wear. The wife, however, wanted to wear her own sarees.

According to the Aaj Tak report, the husband, Deepak, a resident of Agra, had married a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district about eight months ago. Reportedly, Deepak had bought several sarees for his wife. He said he wanted his wife to wear the sarees he liked, as he thought they suited her better. However, the wife refused to wear the saree that her husband asked her to wear. Unique Protest in Uttar Pradesh: Couple Celebrate Wedding Anniversary Near Drain To Protest Against Waterlogging Issue in Agra (Watch Video).

Saree Issue Leads to Divorce

The couple could not agree on what kind of sarees the wife should wear as the husband, Deepak, wanted his wife to wear the sarees he liked, but his wife insisted on wearing her own. This disagreement and choice of saree resulted in frequent arguments and clashes between them.

Counselling Could Not Help the Sinking Ship

The couple tried to sort out their differences through counselling, but it did not work. They finally decided to part ways and approached the police for legal action. The matter is expected to be heard in the civil court this month. The families of the couple have been making efforts to reconcile them, but they have failed to do so as the saree issue has become a deal-breaker for them. Agra Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Rescued From River After Father Tries To Kill Her for 'Dishonouring' Family in Uttar Pradesh.

In another incident, a woman in Agra filed a police complaint and demanded a divorce from her husband because he did not buy her momos daily. The couple, who married recently, frequently argued over the woman's favourite snack. The husband, who works in a shoe factory, said he loved his wife and tried to buy her momos whenever possible. He also cited financial problems as a reason for not being able to afford momos daily.

