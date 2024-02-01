Patna, February 1: A shocking incident of ATM cash theft has come to light in Bihar, where Rs 23 lakh cash was allegedly stolen from an ATM in the Gopalganj district. Police officials said the incident occurred on Thursday, February 1, in the early morning. Cops confirmed the incident and said that Rs 23 lakh cash was reportedly stolen from the ATM.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the theft occurred when the accused persons broke open an ATM of the State Bank of India located in Gopalganj's Nauraniya area around 4.30 am. Kishori Choudhary, station house officer (SHO) of Mirganj police station, said that the accused broke open the ATM using a gas cutter. Bihar Shocker: Two Shot Dead by Five Bike-Borne Assailants in Katihar, Probe Underway.

Following this, they walked away with over Rs 23 lakh cash. The cops have not arrested anyone so far. SHO Choudhary said that the accused are yet to be identified. The officer also said that they were not sure as to how many people were behind the AMT cash loot. The police learned about the ATM theft at around 7 am and quickly swung into action.

"We have started the investigation through manual inputs and also trying to procure the video footage," SHO Choudhary said. Meanwhile, Swarn Prabhat, Gopalganj's superintendent of police (SP), said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to look into the matter. The team is headed by Hathwa sub-divisional police officer. Bihar Shocker: ATM Cash Van Driver Absconds With Rs 1.5 Crore in Patna, FIR Registered.

