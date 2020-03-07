SBI to Acquire Upto 49% Stake in Crisis-Hit Yes Bank, Says Chairman Rajnish Kumar

State Bank of India (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, March 7: The State Bank of India (SBI) has come to the rescue of crisis-hit YES Bank and said it is mulling to pick up a 49 per cent stake in troubled private lender. The decision has been taken as part of a revival scheme framed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. The draft plan came a day after the banking regulator superseded Yes Bank board and appointed an administrator.

According to a tweet by ANI, Rajnish Kumar, SBI Chairman said that a plan has been received by SBI and the legal team is working on the plan. "We had informed through the stock exchange that SBI board has given in-principle approval of exploring possibility of picking up a stake of upto 49% in YesBank", he said.

Here's the tweet:

On Friday, the SBI had shown interest in investing in troubled private sector lender Yes Bank. It said it could hold upto 49 per cent stake in the bank, as per a scheme of reconstruction proposed by the RBI. The SBI Chairman added saying that the total quantum of investment in Yes Bank is at Rs 2,450 crore. He assured all the depositors that their money is not at risk.

Draft Plan by RBI

The Reserve Bank of India's draft plan has said that Yes Bank's new share capital will be Rs 5,000 crore with 2,450 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each.

According to the plan placed in the public domain for comments, the investor bank would be required to invest in the equity of reconstructed Yes Bank to the extent that post infusion it holds 49 per cent shareholding in the bank at a price not less than Rs 10 (face value of Rs 2) and premium of Rs 8.