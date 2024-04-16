Noida, April 16: A family court in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has summoned Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India illegally last year, to be with her lover Sachin Meena. When Seema Haider entered India covertly via Nepal in May 2023 with her four children, she was married to a Pakistan national Ghulam Haider. Seema met Sachin Meena, her now-husband, through the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds also called PUBG. During a previous interview, the two claimed that they got married in Kathmandu.

Through an Indian attorney, Ghulam Haider, a resident of Karachi, had challenged the legality of Seema's marriage to Sachin Meena at a family court in Noida. Seema Haider Beaten by Husband Sachin? Alleged Deepfake Videos of Pakistani Woman Showing Injury Marks Go Viral, Police Say Clips Are AI-Generated.

Additionally, last month marked the couple's first wedding anniversary. In his appeal, Ghulam Haider has also contested the religious conversion of his kids. According to Momin Malik, Ghulam Haider's attorney, Seema never filed for divorce from him and her marriage with Sachin was void. On May 27, Seema is expected to appear in court.

In order to obtain custody of his four children, Ghulam Haider initially turned to prominent Pakistani attorney and human rights advocate Ansar Burney. Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Case: Pakistani Woman, Her Indian Lover Questioned by UP ATS, Leave Office in Separate Vehicles After Interrogation (Watch Video).

Burney stated that Seema's husband, Ghulam Haider, had come to him asking for assistance in obtaining custody of his four children. Ali Momin was then hired by Burney in India, and he was given a power of attorney to initiate legal procedures in Indian courts. Seema Haider reportedly travelled to India via the United Arab Emirates and Nepal while her first husband was working in Saudi Arabia.

