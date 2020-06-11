Sensex Down 100 Points at 34,138, Nifty Slips to 10,083 Tracking Weakness in Global Stocks

Mumbai, June 11: The Indian markets started in the red zone on Thursday tracking weakness in global stocks after the US Fed's policy announcement. Even though, in the latest policy statement, it has reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5 per cent decline in US GDP this year. The Sensex was trading at 34,138, down 100 points and NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,083 at 9:51 am on Thursday.

Talking about the global markets, the Dow and S&P 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.31 points, or 1.04 percent, to 26,989.99, the S&P 500 lost 17.04 points, or 0.53 percent, to 3,190.14. The Asian stocks were also trading in the red. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were 0.31 percent lower. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,996 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 8,102.

The coronavirus numbers continue to rise in India. India reported the highest single-day spike of 9996 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country have now increased to 2,86,579, including 1,37,448 active cases and the death toll has mounted to 8,102.

