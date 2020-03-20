Sensex, Nifty in Green, But Remain Extremely Volatile As Uncertainty Prevails Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sensex building. File Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 20: Sensex after opening in the green today erased its gains and then started oscillating heavily. The market continues to be volatile and the Sensex was trading at 28,399, up 198 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was at 8,312 at 10 am on Friday. The Asian markets rose while US stock futures continued to struggle after Wall Street posted modest gains Thursday.

The condition across the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak continues to be worrisome. As the number of infected people in the country touched 195, there is panic in the market. PM Narendra Modi urged the nation to come together and fight the deadly virus. He urged people to maintain social distancing and also follow the 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. Fitch Cuts India’s Growth Forecast to 5.1% For 2020 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Adding more to the negative sentiment, Fitch Solutions on Friday cut its forecast for India’s growth to 5.1 percent from 5.6 perent due to coronavirus outbreak. The rating agency also halved the global growth forecast for 2020 to 1.3 percent.

COVID-19 hit US economy has already sunk into recession, warned economists at BofA Securities in a recent report, though they expect this phase to be short-lived and see a bounce back in the third quarter (July–September) of 2020 (Q3-2020). In this period, the research firm expects that there would be massive job losses and urged the US Federal Reserve not to restrict the quantum of stimulus measures.