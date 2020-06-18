Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sensex, Nifty Trading Flat Amid India-China Tensions, Fitch Revises India's Outlook to Negative

News Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 11:03 AM IST
Mumbai, June 18: Sensex opened in the green and is trading flat now amid the rising tension between India and China. Sensex was trading at 33,529, up 21 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was at 9,895 at 11 am on Thursday.  The sentiments further weakened after Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable', stating that the coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened the country's growth prospects for the year.

All eyes will also be on the Supreme court hearing on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case. The Apex Court will hear the telecom AGR case today. SC on June 10 had directed telecom companies to provide details with respect to the roadmap for payments in terms of the period required to repay AGR dues, a timeline of payment, and security they can provide to guarantee payment. Fitch Ratings Revises India's Outlook to Negative from Stable Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

On the other hand, the coronavirus tally in India inched closer to 3.7 lakh-mark on Thursday while the total fatalities in the country touched 12,237. The country reported its highest single-day spike of 12881 new COVID-19 cases and 334 deaths in the past 24 hours.

