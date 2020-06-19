Sensex, Nifty Trading Flat Mirroring Weak Global Markets, RIL Hits New All-Time High

Mumbai, June 19:The Indian stock market was trading flat echoing similar sentiments in the global markets. The Sensex was trading at 34,307.73, up 99.68 points. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,124 at 10:36 am on Friday. The Reliance stock touched a new all-time of Rs 1,684, up 2 per cent on the BSE.

Earlier in the day, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani in a statement said the company has become debt-free after it managed to raise Rs 1,68,818 crore in just 58 days. At last count, Ambani-led telecom venture Jio Platforms had raised Rs 1,15,693 crore through 11 back-to-back deals within a span of eight weeks. Last month, the flagship Reliance Group itself raised Rs 53,124.20 crore via India’s biggest rights issue ever. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Becomes 'Net Debt-Free' Company, Raises Over Rs 168,818 Crore in Just 58 Days.

US stocks closed mixed after data showed more than 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 39.51 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 26,080.1. The S&P 500 increased 1.85 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 3,115.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 32.52 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 9,943.05.

