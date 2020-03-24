Sensex Opens in Green, Jumps 1,000 Points, Nifty at 7,889 After Fed Reserve Pledges to Take Steps to Stabilise Financial System

Sensex

Mumbai, March 24: After witnessing a major loss of around 4,000 points on Monday, the Sensex today opened on a positive note and was trading at 27,262, up 1,280 (4.93 percent). NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was trading at 7,991, up 381 points at 9:23 am. The rupee opened higher at 76.07/$ vs Monday's close of 76.22 against the US dollar

Sentiments improved in the global markets after the Federal Reserve rolled out a series of sweeping new programs on Monday meant to shore up large and small businesses and keep markets functioning. The aim behind the measures was also to curb the impact of COVID-19 on the American economy. Fed Reserve pledged to do whatever it took to stabilise the financial system. Bloodbath at Indian Markets, Sensex Nosedives Around 4,000 Points to Close at 25,981, Nifty Falls to 7,631 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Investors in Asia were encouraged enough by the Fed's measures to lift Japan's Nikkei by 4.9 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.2 per cent. South Korea and Australia also recouped a little of their recent losses. Wall Street continued to tumble. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.04 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 2.93 per cent overnight. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27 per cent.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases has increased tremendously over the last few days and as a result of which, state governments have imposed lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The death toll count has touched 9 on Monday with fresh cases being reported- one each from Kolkata and Himachal Pradesh.