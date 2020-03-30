Sensex Recovers Marginally, But Still 600 Points Down at 29,286, Nifty at 8,518 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BSE Sensex (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, March 30:The Indian markets opened in the red amid the increasing fears around coronavirus and its devastating impact on the economy. The Sensex was trading at 29,285.63, down 529.96 (1.78 percent). Nifty, on the other hand, was at 8,518 at 9:50 am on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 1,000 and the death toll has increased to 29. Rupee slips 32 paise to 75.21 against US dollar in early trade.

The Indian markets tracked the negative sentiments on the global markets. The Asian markets slid on Monday as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 skidded 1.2 per cent right from the bell, and Japan’s Nikkei 3.2 per cent. Crude oil benchmarks dropped on Monday, extending last week’s losses as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened. Brent futures fell 5.6 per cent to $23.53 a barrel. Oil Prices at 17-year Lows as Coronavirus Ravages World.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said the peak death rate in the US from the novel coronavirus is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines, including social distancing, until April 30.