Sensex Slips 300 Points to 33,498, Nifty at 9,903 Tracking Weak Asian Peers Which Fell on Fear of COVID-19 Resurgence

Mumbai, June 15: The Indian markets opened in the red tracking the negative sentiments in their Asian peers. Sensex was trading at 33,498, down 289 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was trading at 9,903, down 70 points at 10 am on Monday. Today, of 56 companies are scheduled to report their numbers including Ashoka Buildcon, JK Tyre, Pfizer, and Tata Motors today.

The Asian stocks were trading in the red on concern over a resurgence of coronavirus cases and pessimism after Wall Street posted its worst week in nearly three months. Benchmarks in Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai slipped after China reported an outbreak of new infections in Beijing and reimposed precautions to prevent it from spreading. India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424.

India on the other hand, recorded 325 deaths and 11,502 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country is now at 3,32,424 including 1,53,106 active cases. The Health Ministry further revealed that 1,69,798 people have been cured, discharged or migrated. The death toll has mounted to 9,520 in the country so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).