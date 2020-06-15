Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sensex Slips 300 Points to 33,498, Nifty at 9,903 Tracking Weak Asian Peers Which Fell on Fear of COVID-19 Resurgence

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 09:58 AM IST
A+
A-
Sensex Slips 300 Points to 33,498, Nifty at 9,903 Tracking Weak Asian Peers Which Fell on Fear of COVID-19 Resurgence

Mumbai, June 15: The Indian markets opened in the red tracking the negative sentiments in their Asian peers.  Sensex was trading at 33,498, down 289 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was trading at 9,903, down 70 points at 10 am on Monday. Today, of 56 companies are scheduled to report their numbers including Ashoka Buildcon, JK Tyre, Pfizer, and Tata Motors today.

The Asian stocks were trading in the red on concern over a resurgence of coronavirus cases and pessimism after Wall Street posted its worst week in nearly three months. Benchmarks in Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai slipped after China reported an outbreak of new infections in Beijing and reimposed precautions to prevent it from spreading. India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424.

India on the other hand, recorded 325 deaths and 11,502 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country is now at 3,32,424 including 1,53,106 active cases. The Health Ministry further revealed that 1,69,798 people have been cured, discharged or migrated. The death toll has mounted to 9,520 in the country so far. 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus Global market Nifty Sensex Stock market
You might also like
Amit Shah to Hold All-Party Meeting Today on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Amit Shah to Hold All-Party Meeting Today on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
Viral

#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
News

India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
COVID-19 Is Bacteria and Not Virus? Viral Video Claiming Italy Pathologists of Performing Autopsy to Find Coronavirus Is Caused by Bacteria and Can Be Treated With Aspirin Is FAKE!
Viral

COVID-19 Is Bacteria and Not Virus? Viral Video Claiming Italy Pathologists of Performing Autopsy to Find Coronavirus Is Caused by Bacteria and Can Be Treated With Aspirin Is FAKE!
Xi Jinping Birthday: Chinese President Turns 67, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Him
Festivals & Events

Xi Jinping Birthday: Chinese President Turns 67, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Him
Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
News

Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
Coronavirus Frontline Workers in Arunachal Pradesh Hospital Pin Their Photos to PPE Kits to Give a Human Touch to Patients in Distress (See Pictures)
Viral

Coronavirus Frontline Workers in Arunachal Pradesh Hospital Pin Their Photos to PPE Kits to Give a Human Touch to Patients in Distress (See Pictures)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement