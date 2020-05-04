Sensex Slumps 1,600 Points, Nifty at 9,402 As Investor Sentiment Gets Dampened With Extension of Nationwide Lockdown

Mumbai, May 4: Sensex opened in the red tracking weak sentiments in the global markets, and the investor sentiments were further dampened with the extension of the lockdown in India. The Sensex was trading at 32,111.29, down 1,606 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was at 9,402, down 450 points. Rupee tanked 64 paise to 75.73 against US dollar in early trade on Monday.
Talking about the Asian markets, China, Japan and Thailand markets are closed today due to holiday. Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 index fell 0.3 per cent while Hong Kong dropped over 3 per cent. South Korea's Kospi slipped over 1 per cent. Brent crude futures were down 3.4 per cent at $25.54 a barrel at 7 AM. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 42,533 With 2,553 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 1,373.