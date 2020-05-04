Sensex Slumps 1,600 Points, Nifty at 9,402 As Investor Sentiment Gets Dampened With Extension of Nationwide Lockdown

BSE Sensex (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, May 4: Sensex opened in the red tracking weak sentiments in the global markets, and the investor sentiments were further dampened with the extension of the lockdown in India. The Sensex was trading at 32,111.29, down 1,606 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was at 9,402, down 450 points. Rupee tanked 64 paise to 75.73 against US dollar in early trade on Monday.

Talking about the Asian markets, China, Japan and Thailand markets are closed today due to holiday. Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 index fell 0.3 per cent while Hong Kong dropped over 3 per cent. South Korea's Kospi slipped over 1 per cent. Brent crude futures were down 3.4 per cent at $25.54 a barrel at 7 AM. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 42,533 With 2,553 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 1,373.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 42,000 in India. There has been an increase of 2,553 new cases and 72 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of the total coronavirus cases in India, 29,453 are active cases while 11,707 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 1,373. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17 in view of the rising coronavirus numbers in the country. However, there have been several relaxations that have been announced in the green and orange zones.