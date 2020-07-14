Mumbai, July 14: The Indian stock market opened in the negative terrain echoing sentiments from the global market. The Sensex was trading at 36,362, down 331 points. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,701, down 100 points at 9:50 am on Tuesday. Investors have been extremely sceptical amid the rising coronavirus numbers across the world.

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 9 -lakh mark on Tuesday. There has been an addition of 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Talking about the Indian markets, both HDFC and HDFC Bank slipped more than 2 per cent and were among the top Sensex laggards after the latter conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices in its vehicle-financing operation. Singapore Recession: Country in Technical Recession as GDP Shrinks 41.2% in Q2 Vs Previous Quarter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Most of the Asian shares traded in the red after US stocks retraced from their intraday highs to close lower on Monday. Rising infection cases have been worrying investors across the globe. Singapore’s economy entered a technical recession after shrinking by 41.2 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. The economy has come to a grinding halt owing to the extended lockdown that has shut down several businesses and reduced retail spending.

