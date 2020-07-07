Mumbai, July 7: The Indian indices opened marginally higher on the back of mixed global cues. The Sensex was trading flat at 36,505NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,761, down 2 points. Investors have been sceptical amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country. India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 7.19 Lakh Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps to 20,160.

India's coronavirus case tally crossed 7 lakh mark with 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total positive cases have increased to 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases on Tuesday. 20,160 people have so far died due to the virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. India is currently the third worst-hit nation in the coronavirus pandemic. Just ahead of India is Brazil at the second place and US has the maximum number of coronavirus cases and death toll across the world.

The US stocks rose sharply on Monday as a rebound in U.S. services industry activity in June and expectations of a revival in China's economy boosted optimism, helping investors look past a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States. The Dow Jones Industrial Average zoomed 459 points, or 1.78 percent, to 26,287, the S&P 500 gained 1.59 percent, to 3,179.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.21 percent, to 10,433.65.

(With additional inputs from Reuters)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).