Sensex Up 250 Points at 34,205, Nifty Above 10,100 As Sentiments Improve With Relaxations in Unlock 1 And 2

Sensex

Mumbai, June 10: The Indian stock markets opened in the green on Wednesday tracking other Asian bourses. The investor sentiment has generally improved as the lifting of lockdown restrictions adds hope for an economic rebound. The Sensex was trading at 34,205, up 250 points. The gains in the market were led by banking and realty stocks. Nifty at 10,096.55, up 50 points. India Reports 9,985 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2.7 Lakh, Death Toll 7,745.

India has reported 9,985 new coronavirus cases and 279 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 2,76,583 on Wednesday. While the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in the country, the centre has already started lifting restrictions under unlock 1 and 2 in an attempt to revive the economy.

Talking about the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei remained flat, up 0.14 percent, Taiwan Weighted added 0.54 percent, Hang Seng was up 0.55 percent, while Kospi increased by 0.19 percent. Except for Nasdaq, the US markets closed in the red. Nasdaq crosses 10,000 level in intraday trade for the first time on Tuesday. Dow fell 1.09 percent while S&P 500 index settled 0.78 percent lower. Brent crude was down 1,55 percent at $40.55 per barrel while WTI crude traded 1.87% lower at $38.20.