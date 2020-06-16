Sensex Up 560 Points, Nifty Hovers Around 10K Tracking Overnight Rally in Global Stock Markets

Mumbai, June 16: Sensex rallied on Tuesday morning on the back of an overnight rally in the global markets. The Sensex was trading at 33,790, up 561.38 (1.69 percent) and Nifty, on the other hand, was at 9,972, up 159 points (1.62 percent) at 10:20 am.

All the constituents of the Sensex were trading in the green. ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance (both up 4 percent) were the top index gainers. All the Nifty sectoral indices were in the green as well, led by Nifty Bank index, up 3.3 per cent. India Reports 10,667 Coronavirus Cases, 380 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Crosses 3.4 Lakh Mark.

Talking about the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei increased 3.3 percent in morning trading, holding onto gains after Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged. According to reports, Japan's Central bank also said that it will closely monitor the impact of coronavirus and "will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary."

South Korea's Kospi jumped 4 percent after recording its worst day since March on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased by 2.8 percent. Wall Street also erased all its losses and was trading in the green.

