Sensex Zooms 1,000 Points at 31,613, Nifty at 9,274 Ahead of RBI Press Conference

This will be RBI's first address after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3. Traders reportedly said that domestic investors are awaiting cues from RBI Governor Shaktikanta das press conference today at 10 am. The first phase of the lockdown got over on April 14, but keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus positive cases, the lockdown had to be extended. .

Talking about the US markets, the Dow Jones index rose 0.14 per cent, the S&P 500 gained half a per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.6 per cent on Thursday. US President Donald Trump shared a three-phase plan to reopen the US economy after the coronavirus lockdown. However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the lockdown till May 15. The decision was taken as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in this state of the USA. Initially, the authorities imposed lockdown in New York till April 29.