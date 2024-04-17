Ahmedabad, April 17: In Ahmedabad, a troubling scheme has been uncovered where two fraudsters have been arrested for orchestrating a sex power medicine scam. The perpetrators targeted individuals by promising to enhance their sexual abilities through Ayurvedic medicines, only to later extort money from them. Operating under false pretences, they would lure victims into purchasing these remedies, leveraging personal data obtained from social media to facilitate their deceit.

According to a report by the Ahmedabad Mirror, the accused duo was arrested from two different locations within the city. One, identified as 25-year-old Ajay Verma, was arrested from Amraiwadi, and the other was arrested from Jashoda Nagar, who is identified as 28-year-old Himanshu Parmar. The arrests came following numerous complaints from their victims, who feared that their calls and identity would be made viral on social media. Loan App Fraud in Ahmedabad: Failed To Pay Borrowed Money Back, Scammers Video Call Borrower, Make Morphed Nude Photos oh Him; Two Arrested.

These arrests shed light on a disturbing trend where the duo enticed unsuspecting individuals to purchase Ayurvedic medicines for enhancing sexual potency, only to blackmail them later by threatening to disseminate recorded audio calls on social platforms. As per the report, the perpetrators coerced victims into paying sums ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 through digital payment platforms, accruing a total of Rs 4,08,780 to date. Online Scam in Gujarat: Offering Part-Time Jobs, Two College Dropouts Dupe People of Rs 60 Crore in Three Months; Arrested.

In a series of events, the accused meticulously scanned Facebook accounts to identify users engaging with advertisements for such medicines. Subsequently, they procured personal information and contacted the individuals directly. The suspects purportedly marketed Ankush Ayurveda products for sexual enhancement, dispatching parcels to the victims' addresses.

However, in the presence of family members, some recipients refused to accept the deliveries. In response, the criminals resorted to intimidation tactics, claiming fictitious legal actions filed by the Gandhinagar Crime Branch. They further issued fraudulent notices, posing as officials from the Gandhinagar cyber crime unit, allegedly signed by a PSI named Hemantsing. Authorities are actively investigating the scope of the scam and the total amount defrauded from victims, as several individuals have come forward with similar complaints.

