Mumbai, February 13: A former Bollywood artiste and her cook were arrested on Saturday for allegedly running a high-profile sex work racket from her flat in Goregaon, Mumbai. The Bangur Nagar police raided the flat after getting a tip-off and posing as a fake customer. They rescued three women, who were aspiring actors and a make-up artist, from the flat. The accused have been identified as Kanika Goldar (62) and Naresh Kumar Dangi (35).

According to the Mid-Day report, Goldar had come to Mumbai several years ago with dreams of becoming a star but could not get any big roles. She then started a sex work network with struggling actors, whom she contacted through a restricted WhatsApp group. She charged a hefty amount from the clients and kept a large share for herself. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai's Virar, 17-Year-Old Girl Rescued; Police Arrest Bangladeshi Immigrant for Involvement in Flesh Trade.

Cops Bust High-Profile Sex Racket

The police said that the rescued women, aged 19, 26 and 28, were from Kolkata and had come to Mumbai to pursue their careers in the entertainment industry. They have been sent to a shelter home, and their statements have been recorded. The police suspect that there are more women involved in the racket and are probing the case from all angles.

Goldar and Dangi have been booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. They have been remanded to police custody till February 16, said Senior Inspector PB Tavde of Bangur Nagar police station. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Nine Girls Rescued From High-Profile Prostitution Racket Operating Under Guise of Spa.

In another incident, the Mira Bhayandar Anti-Human Trafficking Cell rescued four girls and arrested two agents on February 3, who were allegedly operating a sex racket. The accused, Soloman Rathanamayya Narkantholallu (55), a film producer from Madh Marve at Malad West, and Michael David Mutipoggu, alias Chandrakant (22), a casting director, were casting girls for web series, films, serials, and photo shoots, and later forcing them into a prostitution racket.

