C h h a t r a p a t i S a m b h a j i n a g a r , December 13: An FIR has been registered against a male teacher after a video recording of him engaging in sexual activity with another female teacher on the premises of a school in Maharashtra's Beed went viral on social media. The school principal lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday, December 9 after a peon working in the institute reported the matter. The school authorities claimed that the videos were old and was circulated deliberately out of animosity.

According to Times of India report, the school administration in their complaint alleged that a male teacher and a female teacher from the school engaged in the sexual activities in the examination departments and various other locations on the school campus and recorded videos of the act.

In response to the complaint, the Beed police have registered a case against the male teacher under the Indian Penal Code section 292 (2) circulation of obscene material and various segments of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The male teacher is reportedly absconding. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Daughter Commits Suicide by Jumping in Front of Suburban Train in Thane District.

Senior inspector Suresh Chate informed the publication that four mobile phones of the accused were found switched off. The police have reportedly sent search teams to Pune, where his family members are lodged. "A special lady officer has also been appointed to record statements of all the employees of the school", Chate added. Maharashtra Shocker: 17-Year Old Boy Stripped Nude in Thane, Forced To Go on Road and Assaulted With Belts for Not Repaying Rs 300 Loan (Watch Video).

Four teachers including the man and the woman seen in the video have been reportedly suspended. "Two women teachers who were over friendly with the man were suspended. Besides this, two other women teachers opted for voluntary retirement", the school administration added. The school authorities claimed that the purported video has damaged the 70-year-old reputation of the school. The teaching staff at the school comprises 23 female and 36 male educators.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2023 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).