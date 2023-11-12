Sextortion in Ahmedabad: Man Makes Nude Videos of People, Extorts Money From Victims After Texting Them From Fake Facebook Profiles 'Ankita Sharma' and 'Neha Patel'; Arrested

Ahmedabad, November 12: The Gujarat police recently arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly extorting money from people in the state by making their nude videos. The accused, Liyaqat Hakumuddin (39), was arrested by the cybercrime police from Rajasthan's Bharatpur. Police officials said that the accused reportedly trapped several people by texting them from two fake profiles of him on Facebook.

Police Receive 15 Complaints of Sextortion

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light when the Cybercrime police received not one or two but 15 complaints about people falling victim to sextortion. The incidents allegedly took place between January 12 and August 22. The accused used two of his fake Facebook profiles, which were later identified as "Ankita Sharma" and "Neha Patel". Nude Woman Makes Video Call to Ahmedabad Man, Extorts Rs 66,000 From Him After Recording Their Call.

Understanding Accused's Modus Operandi

The accused used to trap people after texting them from the fake Facebook profiles he created. Explaining the modus operandi, an officer said that Liyaqat Hakumuddin used his fake Facebook accounts to lure people who were connected with him on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp. After texting the people, the accused used to lure them to go nude during chats.

Accused Used 49 Mobile Phones

"He would then record their nude videos and threaten them to make the videos viral if they failed to shell out the money demanded by him," the officer added. The officer said that the accused extorted Rs 3.74 lakh from people whom he trapped during the chats. As per the report, Hakumuddin used 49 mobile phones to extort money from the 15 victims he targeted. Gujarat: Rs 2.69 Cr Extorted from Businessman with Nude Video Call Threat; 11 Booked.

Soon after the police received complaints of sextortion, they froze bank accounts which were used in the sextortion racket. Technical analysis led the police to Alwar and Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused from the Haryana-Rajasthan border and brought him to Ahmedabad. Later, he was produced in a court, which remanded him to police custody.

