Navi Mumbai, December 29: A 19-year-old man from Rajasthan was recently arrested by the Navi Mumbai police for allegedly extorting Rs 43.23 lakh from a Koparkhairane resident. Police officials said that the accused identified as Haleem Fareed Khan, extorted money from the victim after recording his nude videos during a WhatsApp sex call. Khan, a resident of Dig district was arrested in the early hours of December 24.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Gajanan Kadam, police inspector from cyber police station, Navi Mumbai said that they entered the village from the fields after midnight and arrested the accused. Kadam also said that Dig is a hub of cybercrime and the villagers are non-co-operative. Sextortion in Mumbai: Grant Road Resident Blackmailed With Intimate Videos, Rs 4 Lakh Extorted Over WhatsApp Call With Woman.

As per the report, the alleged incident occurred between May and August 2023 when the accused extorted Rs 43.23 from the victim through sextortion. In his complaint, the complainant told cops that he was unemployed and was looking for a job when he befriended a woman named "Khushi Malik" on Facebook. Soon, the two exchanged their WhatsApp numbers after a few days of chatting on the social media platform.

One fine day, Malik allegedly made a video call to the complainant where she appeared nude and even asked the victim to undress himself. To which, the victim obliged. After an hour, the victim received a call from a man named "Sanjay Arora" from Delhi police who threatened to make the video call viral and upload it on YouTube. Sextortion in Pune: Woman, Her Aide Extort Over Rs 30 Lakh From Senior Citizen After Arranging Victim's Meeting With Sex Worker; Arrested.

To avoid the video being leaked, Arora demanded money. Following this, the victim paid a total of Rs 43.23 lakh to various bank account numbers. Fed up over constant harassment, the victim finally approached cops and complained. Soon, cops traced Khan, who handled the bank accounts, and arrested him from Rajasthan Meanwhile, cops suspect the involvement of more people.

