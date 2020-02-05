Shaheen Bagh: Burkha-Clad Right Wing YouTuber Gunja Kapoor Spotted by Protesters While Shooting Videos, Taken Away by Delhi Police; Watch Videos

Gunja kapoor taken away by Delhi Police personnel | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 5: A burkha-clad right-wing YouTuber was spotted secretly shooting videos at Shaheen Bagh, where the women-led anti-CAA protest is underway. The activist, identified as Gunja Kapoor, was confronted by the protesters, asking her to explain why she was shooting the videos in a secretive manner. On ascertaining her non-Muslim identity, the women at Shaheen Bagh sought to know why Kapoor was wearing the burkha or the full-body black veil.

In the videos which emerged on social media, a group of women could be seen asking Kapoor to reveal her intentions. "If you are from media, you can shoot the videos freely over here. Why are you wearing a burkha and filming videos secretly," a woman was heard as asking Kapoor in one of the clips. Shaheen Bagh Shooting: Kapil Gujjar's Father Rejects Delhi Police Claims, Says 'Family Not Associated With AAP'.

See Video of Shaheen Bagh Women Confronting Gunja Kapoor

A right wing activist caught in Shaheen Bagh trying to infiltrate by wearing a Burkha and faking her name She is “Proud to be followed by Modi” on Twitter pic.twitter.com/l1zklov0io — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) February 5, 2020

Watch: Women Asking Gunja Why She Felt the Need to Wear Burkha

Context: Here’s the full earlier video. #ShaheenBagh Women asking Gunja why she felt the need to wear a burkha. courtesy: @wajihulla pic.twitter.com/LSBW716OT3 — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) February 5, 2020

The Delhi Police personnel, posted at the Shaheen Bagh, took Kapoor away from the spot after being intimidated about the matter. No statement was issued by the YouTuber, or the police force, on the incident by the time this report was published.

Gunja Kapoor Taken From Spot by Police

Chaos at #ShaheenBaghProtest when a burka clad woman caught while making some video from her mobile. She is found out to a be a YouTuber. Objection was why she was covering the protest wearing burka. @DelhiPolice has detained her pic.twitter.com/W3Ypdey9il — alok singh (@AlokReporter) February 5, 2020

Gunja Kapoor, a curator for the Right Narrative, has posted videos on her social media account against the Shaheen Bagh protests. She also accused the Delhi-ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of being hand-in-glove with the demonstrators who have blocked an arterial road at Shaheen Bagh since December 15. Her Twitter account is followed by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.