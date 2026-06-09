Shillong Teer Result Today, June 9, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will soon announce the Shillong Teer Results of today, June 9. Shillong Teer is a unique, legal, archery-based lottery system deeply woven into the cultural and economic fabric of Meghalaya. Shillong Teer Results of all Teer games will be published in a short while on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Scroll below to find the winning numbers of today's Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart.

Unlike conventional luck-of-the-draw lotteries that rely on randomised digital algorithms or paper ticket draws, Shillong Teer operates strictly as a live, physical sports wagering event. The Teer games are played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. A total of eight Teer games are played throughout the day in Round 1 and Round 2. Scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Results of today, June 9. Shillong Teer Result Today, June 8, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 9, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where and how to check Shillong Teer results of all Teer games? If yes, then we have to you covered. Shillong lottery players can head to websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check today's Shillong Teer Results. Players can also find the winning numbers of all Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of provided below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 28

Second Round - 87

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 10

Second Round - 06

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 09

Second Round - 88

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 05

Second Round - 88

How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

The Shillong Teer lottery is a unique, legally authorised wagering system in Meghalaya that blends traditional Khasi archery with mathematical chance. Every day except Sunday, participants purchase tickets from authorised counters and place bets on any number from 00 to 99 for two distinct rounds. The outcome of the game relies entirely on a live archery match held at the Polo Ground in Shillong, where 50 skilled tribal archers fire arrows at a cylindrical bamboo target within a fixed time limit (30 arrows each in the first round, and 20 arrows in the second). Once the shooting concludes, officials meticulously count the total number of arrows that successfully hit and remained embedded in the target. The winning number for that round is determined solely by the last two digits of the total arrow count; for example, if 743 arrows hit the target, the winning number is 43.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).