Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies With Heavy Rain

Shimla, the picturesque hill station of Himachal Pradesh, is set to experience a significant shift in its weather pattern on Friday, 12 June 2026, with forecasts indicating widespread rain and overcast conditions dominating the day. Residents and tourists should prepare for a damp and cooler day, a stark contrast to typical summer warmth.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Friday, 12 June 2026 Temperature 15°C Feels Like 14°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 80% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Friday, 12 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 14°C Mainly clear 5% 7 km/h 02:00 13°C Mainly clear 10% 7 km/h 04:00 13°C Partly cloudy 18% 4 km/h 06:00 15°C Clear sky 25% 7 km/h 08:00 20°C Partly cloudy 35% 4 km/h 10:00 21°C Light drizzle 70% 4 km/h 12:00 15°C Slight rain showers 93% 8 km/h 14:00 19°C Overcast 98% 11 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will commence under mainly clear skies with a cool temperature of 15°C, feeling like 14°C, and humidity at a considerable 80%. However, the weather is expected to turn progressively wetter as the day unfolds. By early morning, chances of rain will increase, transitioning from a slight drizzle around 10:00 AM to more pronounced rain showers by midday. The peak of the rainfall is anticipated around 2:00 PM, with the sky expected to be overcast and rain probability reaching a high of 98%, accompanied by gustier winds. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies With High of 37°C.

Local reports suggest a recent pattern of mixed weather across Himachal Pradesh, with some areas experiencing significant rainfall and others dealing with intense heat. While today's forecast for Shimla points towards predominantly wet conditions, the preceding 48 hours have seen varied reports, including warnings of hailstorms and storms in the broader region from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The hourly outlook for Shimla on Friday, 12 June 2026, shows a gradual increase in rain chances. After a relatively clear start, conditions will deteriorate from around 06:00 AM, with rain probability climbing steadily. By 10:00 AM, light drizzle is expected, with a 70% chance of rain. This will escalate into slight rain showers by noon, hitting 93% probability. The afternoon will see the heaviest of the expected precipitation, with overcast skies and a near certainty of rain. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Thunderstorms and High Humidity Expected with a Feels Like Temperature of 33°C.

Given the forecast of persistent rain and increased humidity, residents and visitors in Shimla are advised to carry umbrellas and waterproof clothing. Commuting might be affected by wet roads and reduced visibility, especially during the late morning and afternoon. It is also advisable to stay hydrated despite the cooler temperatures and to take precautions against potential waterlogging in low-lying areas. The cooler, damp conditions will offer some respite from potential heatwaves reported in other parts of the state recently, but preparedness for rain is key for a comfortable day out.

The Shimla Summer Festival, a popular event drawing many attendees, has been taking place recently, with performances and cultural activities. While specific event schedules for today are not detailed here, attendees should remain aware of the weather forecast. The expected rain and overcast conditions could impact outdoor activities, suggesting that participants and organizers should have contingency plans for inclement weather. The prevailing cool and wet forecast, however, might offer a more comfortable experience for those engaged in cultural performances compared to extreme heat.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).